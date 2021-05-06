Mihai Dolganiuc

Butterfly / Knife Logo Color Exploration (Unused)

Mihai Dolganiuc
Mihai Dolganiuc
Hire Me
  • Save
Butterfly / Knife Logo Color Exploration (Unused) nature engineering negative space knifes blades fly wings startup colorful gradient for sale unused buy branding brand identity logo mark symbol icon
Download color palette

Hi everyone 👋

Here is one of the proposals I did for Contraption Collection which was originally designed in black and white.

So I decided to give it some color and post it as an unused concept.

3e1b98d8104f3f4316d154e055b8a167
Rebound of
Contraption Collection Logo Exploration
By Mihai Dolganiuc
Mihai Dolganiuc
Mihai Dolganiuc
Hello, Hola, Willkommen, 你好, Привет, Bienvenue, Salut.
Hire Me

More by Mihai Dolganiuc

View profile
    • Like