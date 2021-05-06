Vlad Radchenko
Advertising Materials

Aside from creating a brand identity and website for Kingdom Domain, we were also tasked with designing the social media which the staff could use during the event.

To streamline the process we created a large variety of presets and templates that could easily be added to Instagram, Facebook, Youtube and edited before being posted if need be.

Displayed here is a glimpse into only a couple of the many posts that were posted by the Kingdom Domain staff using the branding and templates we created.

