Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Luiggy Guillén

Puraterra

Luiggy Guillén
Luiggy Guillén
  • Save
Puraterra symbol brand designer logo making logo design logotype brand brand identity logo branding brand design
Download color palette

This is my design for "Puraterra", a brand of healthy supplements, focused on the female target. Their products are premium, and they needed to transmit elegance and high quality.

The inspiration was taken from the Arhuacos symbols, part of the Colombian culture, also I put on this isotype a "P" letter. All of this with naturalist and minimalist mood.

-

You can visit me on Instagram

Thank you! 🍃

Luiggy Guillén
Luiggy Guillén

More by Luiggy Guillén

View profile
    • Like