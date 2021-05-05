This is my design for "Puraterra", a brand of healthy supplements, focused on the female target. Their products are premium, and they needed to transmit elegance and high quality.

The inspiration was taken from the Arhuacos symbols, part of the Colombian culture, also I put on this isotype a "P" letter. All of this with naturalist and minimalist mood.

Thank you! 🍃