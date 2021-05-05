Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my design for "Puraterra", a brand of healthy supplements, focused on the female target. Their products are premium, and they needed to transmit elegance and high quality.
The inspiration was taken from the Arhuacos symbols, part of the Colombian culture, also I put on this isotype a "P" letter. All of this with naturalist and minimalist mood.
-
You can visit me on Instagram
Thank you! 🍃