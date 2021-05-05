Painted Photoshop Effect

Trending designs to inspire you
Features included:
A 1 click process. After opening your photo in Photoshop, you only need to click the play button in the Action panel to create the effect.
Re-ordering layers create various different looks.
Brush on areas where you want more or less of your original photo’s detail.
A smoothing brush that allows you to brush over any area of your painting and smooth out the textures. Each time you run the Photoshop Action on your photo, you will get a unique result.
A simple and well-organized layer structure.
A comprehensive video tutorial walking you through how to set up your Photoshop document and edit your results.