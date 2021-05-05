NetSpring Stealth Site

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Daily shenanigans about design and more on 👉🏼 https://twitter.com/joreira
—
Here's an exploration of the landing page for mobile.
About NetSpring: we are an early-stage startup in seed stage, trying to re-invent the way companies manage their operations.
We have been working extremely hard for the past year and will be officially launching soon. I have never designed as much, there's a lot be shared!
Make sure to also to follow NetSpring's Dribbble account (https://dribbble.com/netspring) for upcoming updates, lots of cool stuff in the works!