Tom Suhas

SpeedBoat SHS

SpeedBoat SHS 3d rendering automotive luxury visualization 3d modeling 3d art 3d artist blender3d blender mobility transportation industrial design design 3d yachting yacht boat
Personal project.
The main idea was to bring automotive design inspiration to a speed boat.
3d modeling and rendering has been made with Blender.

