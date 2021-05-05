Putri Nadhira

Personal Branding

Personal Branding business card design personal branding personal logo branding
I wanted to create a visual identity that represents myself as a designer. I started this project by choosing keywords that define my tone of voice as a designer. Then I collected visual imageries of the things that I personally like.

The logomark represents my initials and question mark, which symbolizes curiosity. The color and supergraphics are inspired by my love for nature, especially the ocean. They also feel appropriate because I want the look and feel to express calmness, approachability, and mindfulness.

Posted on May 5, 2021
