Daily UI :: 029 (Map)

Day 29 Challenge : Design a map

Chadstone Shopping Centre is one of the biggest shopping centre in Australia and has a very nice interactive map but not sure about the ux side of things and the parking map.

The map on the left shows the parking map but nothing is clickable on that map that says anything about the real time parking availability.

The one of the right is my take on what would make more sense and what will be more useful to a user when the user clicks on any one of the car park.