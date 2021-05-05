Daily UI :: 029 (Map)

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 29 Challenge : Design a map
Chadstone Shopping Centre is one of the biggest shopping centre in Australia and has a very nice interactive map but not sure about the ux side of things and the parking map.
The map on the left shows the parking map but nothing is clickable on that map that says anything about the real time parking availability.
The one of the right is my take on what would make more sense and what will be more useful to a user when the user clicks on any one of the car park.