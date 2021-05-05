jelo art

Canva Invoice Template Editable

This Canva Invoice Template Editable is simply fill in the information and easy to edit. Customize design elements like fonts, colors, icon, graphics, etc.

Simply fill in the information and edit the colours to suit your business theme and send it to your customers.

This minimal pack includes professional proposal. Describing your proposal to your client using this template is pretty easy, this pack has Invoice, Estimate, (Quotation) Brief, & Letterhead.

