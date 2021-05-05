Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
We've been nominated for a Webby for our work on I Weigh, in the Diversity & Inclusion category, and we need your vote. It takes seconds to register and vote, so please do it if you can. Thank you kindly.

https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2021/websites-and-mobile-sites/general-websites-and-mobile-sites/diversity-inclusion

Posted on May 5, 2021
