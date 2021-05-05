The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

Excedr Logo Designed by The Logo Smith

Excedr Logo Designed by The Logo Smith
Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities

———————————

→ Client: Excedr.com
The Logo Smith designed a new logo for Excedr, a lab support program that provides scientists with operating lease solutions and comprehensive service plans at an affordable price.

The logomark was developed using the shape of the ‘X’, as the foundation, split vertically in half with the right side pulled back over the left forming the lower-case ‘e’ with a hint of ‘c’, which are the 3 most prominent sounding letters.

Excedr Typeface Used
After looking at a multitude of possible typefaces, I finally settled on a revised version of a classic typeface called, Avenir Next Bold.

The X-height of Avenir is exactly half the height of the excedr logo mark.

→ Project Page: Excedr

———————————

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
