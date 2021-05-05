Excedr Logo Designed by The Logo Smith

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.
A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities
———————————
→ Client: Excedr.com
The Logo Smith designed a new logo for Excedr, a lab support program that provides scientists with operating lease solutions and comprehensive service plans at an affordable price.
The logomark was developed using the shape of the ‘X’, as the foundation, split vertically in half with the right side pulled back over the left forming the lower-case ‘e’ with a hint of ‘c’, which are the 3 most prominent sounding letters.
Excedr Typeface Used
After looking at a multitude of possible typefaces, I finally settled on a revised version of a classic typeface called, Avenir Next Bold.
The X-height of Avenir is exactly half the height of the excedr logo mark.
→ Project Page: Excedr
The Logo Smith aka smith.™
→ smith.gl/portfolio
→ smith.gl/hire-smith
The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.