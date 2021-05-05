Kabuto Yakushi - Naruto Shippuden

Here's Kabuto Yakushi from Naruto

I am trying to learn abstraction and illustration. Thought the best way to practice is to make my favourite anime characters into an abstracted flat design.

I didn't use any sketch earlier and uploaded a shot, but with this one, I started sketching on a grid and came up with a 'Chibi Grid' that I'll use to create other characters

Please let me know how I can make it better. And what characters you want to see in this format.