Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhammad Ghozi

Meditation Apps for IOS

Muhammad Ghozi
Muhammad Ghozi
  • Save
Meditation Apps for IOS self improvement meditation sleep app meditation app mobile app weeklyui ux ui
Download color palette

Hello guys

This is my concept design for meditation ios applications. I hope this design will be helpful to you,

Feels free to leave any feedback and don't forget to press 'L' or like buttons.

Muhammad Ghozi
Muhammad Ghozi

More by Muhammad Ghozi

View profile
    • Like