ABCinema, Cinema Ticket Booking Mobile App UI 🎞

We really miss how it feels to watch movies at cinema because of this pandemic. Some of us maybe uninstall our beloved cinema ticket booking app over a year now, including me. So I came up with an idea to make one (with the new cinema layoutβ€”pandemic version, because why not πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‹).