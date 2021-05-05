Vicky Pradana

ABCinema, Cinema Ticket Booking Mobile App UI 🎞

movie ui user interface mobile ui booking ticket cinema
(Resurrecting my Dribbble page! 😂)

We really miss how it feels to watch movies at cinema because of this pandemic. Some of us maybe uninstall our beloved cinema ticket booking app over a year now, including me. So I came up with an idea to make one (with the new cinema layout—pandemic version, because why not 😂😋).

Posted on May 5, 2021
