Boligsiden iPad app

Homes for sale -

As a part of the Boligsidens digital products their iPad app needed a little makeover. 🎨

I have for the last couples of years been working on improving their iOS and Android app, without focusing on the different user journey of the iPad users. But on the iPad there was a need of having more browsing map experience compared to the mobile. So we gave the map and search filtering a more primary position.

