Mette Gry Schmidt

Boligsiden iPad app

Mette Gry Schmidt
Mette Gry Schmidt
app ipad design map search ui ios app design ipad app
As a part of the Boligsidens digital products their iPad app needed a little makeover. 🎨

I have for the last couples of years been working on improving their iOS and Android app, without focusing on the different user journey of the iPad users. But on the iPad there was a need of having more browsing map experience compared to the mobile. So we gave the map and search filtering a more primary position.
Posted on May 5, 2021
Mette Gry Schmidt
Mette Gry Schmidt
