Stable Logo Sketches

Download color palette

A neatly packed sketch collection of Stable Brand Logo variations. To find the matching symbol features, we believe that one needs to research a large pool of them. For that, we have a Visual Identity Funnel, where one of the essential steps is sketching in low fidelity format and identifying all promising directions. Furthermore, all metaphors and form variations are discussed with every client to understand how each logo prototype fits the brand. Just like we did it with our partners at Stable.

Rebound of
Stable visual brand identity
By Ramotion
