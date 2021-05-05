Joyce Kim

Daily UI/Day 12

Daily UI/Day 12 responsive web design responsive design responsive ui design conceptui design product page design product page product fashion brand fashion animation daily ui uidesign ui ux ui daily 100 challenge dailyuichallenge daily dailyui
  1. Screen Recording 2021-05-05 at 12.16.43 AM.mp4
  2. jkd_UI_012_ProductPage.png

Daily UI Challenge Day 012 Single Product

I started with modifying a Zara product page and then used Figma to prototype the content adapting to different devices.

