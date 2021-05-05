Thilini Jinadasa

Logo & Brand Identity - TripTop

Thilini Jinadasa
Thilini Jinadasa
  • Save
Logo & Brand Identity - TripTop brand identity typography logodesign clean design verbicon branding
Download color palette

Logo and the complete branding for TripTop, a hotel booking platform based in Sri Lanka.

Completed this project last week. Would love to hear your thoughts.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Thilini Jinadasa
Thilini Jinadasa

More by Thilini Jinadasa

View profile
    • Like