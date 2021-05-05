Trending designs to inspire you
Mudhead Family | Sports Display Font
Presenting MUDHEAD, a condensed sport inspired upper and lowercase typeface. Mudhead has five weights, twentieth types, slab serif, sans serif and matching italics. This typeface has a clean and athletic look, all twenty fonts have 336 glyphs and extensive Latin script support. Mudhead is bold, vibrant with sharp slab serifs and competitive appearance, therefore excellent to use for headers, logos, captions and posters, especially for the sports branding industry, but just as good for any other projects.
Product content:
Mudhead Sans Thin / Italic
Mudhead Sans Light / Italic
Mudhead Sans Regular / Italic (REGULAR FREE)
Mudhead Sans Bold / Italic
Mudhead Sans Black / Italic
Mudhead Slab Thin / Italic
Mudhead Slab Light / Italic
Mudhead Slab Regular / Italic
Mudhead Slab Bold / Italic
Mudhead Slab Black / Italic
OTF file format
Long term support
Free features for the next updates
Extensive Latin script language support
Upper and lowercase font
I am looking forward to see what you make using MUDHEAD, feel free to tag me on Instagram @headfonts!