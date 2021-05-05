Mudhead Family | Sports Display Font

Presenting MUDHEAD, a condensed sport inspired upper and lowercase typeface. Mudhead has five weights, twentieth types, slab serif, sans serif and matching italics. This typeface has a clean and athletic look, all twenty fonts have 336 glyphs and extensive Latin script support. Mudhead is bold, vibrant with sharp slab serifs and competitive appearance, therefore excellent to use for headers, logos, captions and posters, especially for the sports branding industry, but just as good for any other projects.

Product content:

Mudhead Sans Thin / Italic

Mudhead Sans Light / Italic

Mudhead Sans Regular / Italic (REGULAR FREE)

Mudhead Sans Bold / Italic

Mudhead Sans Black / Italic



Mudhead Slab Thin / Italic

Mudhead Slab Light / Italic

Mudhead Slab Regular / Italic

Mudhead Slab Bold / Italic

Mudhead Slab Black / Italic

OTF file format

Long term support

Free features for the next updates

Extensive Latin script language support

Upper and lowercase font

I am looking forward to see what you make using MUDHEAD, feel free to tag me on Instagram @headfonts!