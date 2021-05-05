MAHAPUTRA !! A Vintage Display Typeface. Classic, Elegant , Unique and Luxury merge into one.

MAHAPUTRA is great for any kind of display purpose from logos, Tshirt, apparel, quote, handwritten quotes, product packaging, tittle header, poster, merchandise, social media, labels, branding & greeting cards.

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.

In Package :

– MAHAPUTRA otf

– MAHAPUTRA ttf

– MAHAPUTRA woff

Comes with :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Alternate

– Number, Punctuation & Symbols

– Mùltïláñgûägé Süppõrt

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

LINK :

https://putracetol.com/product/mahaputra/