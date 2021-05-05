Nina Cristobal

smileform – Branding

Nina Cristobal
Nina Cristobal
  • Save
smileform – Branding logo design brand identity branding
Download color palette

Branding for a dental practice based in Newtown Square, PA. The client was looking for a happy, playful aesthetic that communicated their practice's cheerful, upbeat culture. To achieve this, I brought in a fun slab type treatment and kept the icon simple, soft, and straightforward with a bright and clean color palette. Designed on behalf of Wonderist Agency.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Nina Cristobal
Nina Cristobal

More by Nina Cristobal

View profile
    • Like