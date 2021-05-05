smileform – Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Branding for a dental practice based in Newtown Square, PA. The client was looking for a happy, playful aesthetic that communicated their practice's cheerful, upbeat culture. To achieve this, I brought in a fun slab type treatment and kept the icon simple, soft, and straightforward with a bright and clean color palette. Designed on behalf of Wonderist Agency.