Kings River in Kings Canyon National Park WPA

Kings River in Kings Canyon National Park WPA nature landscape scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park mountain river delta river wpa
WPA Poster Art of Kings River in San Joaquin Valley originating along Sierra Crest in Kings Canyon National Park in California done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

