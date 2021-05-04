Feisal Fahmi

Social Media Dashboard website branding web flat uxdesign ux uidesign ui webdesign minimal design app
Hello Guys,
_________________
This is my exploration of Social Media Dashboard design.
I use my favorite style color, which is flat color.

What do u think about my design?
Please press "L" to like my design and give me feedback.

Collaborate and hire me?
You can call me from email: designbyfeisal@gmail.com

Posted on May 4, 2021
