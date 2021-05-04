Scandalous Beer Can Label Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The name Scandalous comes from the style of this beer. Sour IPAs are not a usual style and not many breweries do them. Scandalous was designed for 8th Wonder Brewery's anniversary. With a pattern dominant design, the pattern imitates the ceiling design of the '8th Wonder of the world' - the astrodome.