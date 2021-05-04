Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Scandalous Beer Can Label Design

Scandalous Beer Can Label Design beer art beer can design can label design illustration typography design beer label design beer label beer package design label design beverage design beverage
The name Scandalous comes from the style of this beer. Sour IPAs are not a usual style and not many breweries do them. Scandalous was designed for 8th Wonder Brewery's anniversary. With a pattern dominant design, the pattern imitates the ceiling design of the '8th Wonder of the world' - the astrodome.

