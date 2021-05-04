Norlo Design

Menage Golden Sour Bottle Label

Menage Golden Sour Bottle Label package design bottle label minimal label design illustration design beverage design beverage beer label design beer label beer
  1. IMG_0211-compressed.jpg
  2. IMG_0210-compressed.jpg
  3. IMG_0214-compressed.jpg
  4. IMG_0216-compressed.jpg
  5. CK_500 ml_Menage for print-01.png

Aged in oak red wine barrels, this sour had never been bottled before and is the only bottle of this kind in Copper Kettle’s lineup. For a label deserving of that pedestal, it needed regal elegance. The queen icon is interlaced with wood barrels, oak leaves, and wheat stalks to flaunt the unique and intricate qualities of this high-end beer.

The label is printed on thick, textured cream paper with the edges browned, leaning into the story of vintage regency and the unique aging process.

Gold Crushie Winner within the category of "Best Bottle Design 7-21 oz" for the 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards

