AR Shakir
Redwhale

Finance Dashboard App UI - F & L for Love

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Finance Dashboard App UI - F & L for Love finance user dashboard cms ui user interface application interface design ui design ux dashboad web app web application dashboard ui user experience windows app desktop app admin panel admin dashboard dashboard design
  1. Finance Dashboard App UI.png
  2. Dribbble Presentation.jpg
  3. Dashboard 01.jpg
  4. Dashboard 02.jpg
  5. Dashboard 03.jpg
  6. Dashboard 04.jpg
  7. Desc.jpg
  8. Dribbble 07.jpg

Hello Dribbblers,

Buy this set for discounted rate of $25 from https://gum.co/qZHqr

Presenting a set of dashboard UI for banking & finance. I tried to make them look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me Dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting content and tips.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on Instagram and Dribbble. So make sure you follow me on Dribbble too.

Follow Me On Instagram: @arshakirpk

Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260

Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260

Visit My Website: arshakir.com

Growth centric design.
