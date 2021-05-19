Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Teddy Voisin

App Onboarding - DailyUI - 023

App Onboarding - DailyUI - 023 mobile gradient figma dailyuichallenge dailyui sign in ecology planet community diving ux ui onboarding design app
For this DailyUI Challenge I designed the onboarding screens of an app dedicated to an international diving program.

Let me know what you think of it and don't hesitate to drop a like! ✌🏼

is a designer with lot of ideas and not enough time...

