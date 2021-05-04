Lens Capture

Trending designs to inspire you
He no longer views the world through a camera.
Through a body.
Through a vessel once separate.
Each flashing moment now seen as the lens.
The perspective he once knew dissolves into disbelief.
Escape is not an option.
Freedom is not his calling.