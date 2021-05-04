Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Scott Rowland

Lens Capture

Scott Rowland
Scott Rowland
Lens Capture
He no longer views the world through a camera.
Through a body.
Through a vessel once separate.
Each flashing moment now seen as the lens.
The perspective he once knew dissolves into disbelief.
Escape is not an option.
Freedom is not his calling.

Posted on May 4, 2021
Scott Rowland
Scott Rowland
