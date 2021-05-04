Application Top Header Bar

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The topmost header unit is a compact, powerful UI for navigating the application and its “application family”. The requirements include navigation, user management, and context switching of both local and global scope.