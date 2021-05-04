Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
gordhop_artworks

Daily Logo Challenge: Day 7

Daily Logo Challenge: Day 7
Ola, amigos! I hope everyone is safe and at home. I've taken the @dailylogochallenge . Today's Prompt: Fashion Brand Wordmark. I chose the name, "OAKAO". I used a simple font, "Montserrat" and played with it to make it look more elegant. As this logo was a wordmark, I decided to keep it as logo type rather than logomark to give the design an identity.
Posted on May 4, 2021
