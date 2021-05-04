Daily Logo Challenge: Day 7

Ola, amigos! I hope everyone is safe and at home. I've taken the @dailylogochallenge . Today's Prompt: Fashion Brand Wordmark. I chose the name, "OAKAO". I used a simple font, "Montserrat" and played with it to make it look more elegant. As this logo was a wordmark, I decided to keep it as logo type rather than logomark to give the design an identity.

Appreciate you stopping by.✌️

Let me know what you think about my work.

Visit @gordhop_artworks

for more such creations.✍️

Contact 👇

https://linktr.ee/gordhop_artworks.officia