Daily Logo Challenge: Day 7

Ola, amigos! I hope everyone is safe and at home. I've taken the @dailylogochallenge . Today's Prompt: Fashion Brand Wordmark. I chose the name, "OAKAO". I used a simple font, "Montserrat" and played with it to make it look more elegant. As this logo was a wordmark, I decided to keep it as logo type rather than logomark to give the design an identity.
Appreciate you stopping by.✌️
Let me know what you think about my work.
Visit @gordhop_artworks
for more such creations.✍️
Contact 👇
https://linktr.ee/gordhop_artworks.officia