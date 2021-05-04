Hotel and Travel Booking - Mobile App Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbble! Hope you guys doing well :)
Anyway, here's my UI Exploration about Hotel & Travel Booking Apps. Feel bored with light mode and trying to add more dark mode shoot ~
==============================================
Press "L" if you like it. Any feedback are welcome :)
Have a great day, thanks ~
Available for new projects!
reksa.mohammad@gmail.com