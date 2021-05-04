Dashpay Dashboard UI

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
hello, folks🖐,
today i am back with another exciting Dashpay Payment Dashboard ui Template
All Design are available in Figma Versions .
You can grab freebie here:
https://www.uplabs.com/joyus22
Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it!
Press “L” ❤️ Want to see more projects & Freebies?
Have a project Design idea?
We are available for new projects: joyusuxd@gmail.com