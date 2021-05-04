Bharath Kumar (joyus)

Dashpay Dashboard UI

Bharath Kumar (joyus)
Bharath Kumar (joyus)
  • Save
Dashpay Dashboard UI dashboard design dashboard ui vector artwork design typography branding simple graphic clean illustration graphic design
Download color palette

hello, folks🖐,
today i am back with another exciting Dashpay Payment Dashboard ui Template
All Design are available in Figma Versions .

You can grab freebie here:
https://www.uplabs.com/joyus22

Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it!

Press “L” ❤️ Want to see more projects & Freebies?

Have a project Design idea?

We are available for new projects: joyusuxd@gmail.com

Bharath Kumar (joyus)
Bharath Kumar (joyus)

More by Bharath Kumar (joyus)

View profile
    • Like