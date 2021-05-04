Marianna Jankowski

Underwater Branches

Underwater Branches pastel minimal vector surface pattern design surface design pattern design pattern illustration design
These branches were inspired by the silhouettes of kelp and seaweed. With soft, pastel colors this pattern would be perfect for beach totes, towels, and more.

