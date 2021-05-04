Bayu Rakhmadio

Summer Camp Badges Collection

Bayu Rakhmadio
Bayu Rakhmadio
  • Save
Summer Camp Badges Collection hipster adventure retro badges retro logo branding badges badgedesign badge logo illustration vintage badge retro vintage logo badge
Download color palette

Summer is coming! Camping is one of the most popular activities during the summer, and this summer camp emblem/badges collection is perfect for your summer event, summer camp, even as your brand identy logo. Inspired by the Boy Scout badge, with line art drawing techniques and retro summer colors.

Download here : https://crmrkt.com/Dpopy3

Bayu Rakhmadio
Bayu Rakhmadio

More by Bayu Rakhmadio

View profile
    • Like