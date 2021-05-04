Roman Klčo

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat game art mortal kombat lowpolyart low poly diorama lowpoly isometric render blender illustration 3d
I was really looking forward for latest Mortal Kombat movie, but I have to say it left me disappointed. VFX and some fight scenes were cool, but overall in terms of story an screenplay, I like the old movie more. But at the end of the day, it all goes back to arcade, Shang Tsung's courtyard and Scorpion and Sub-Zero fighting their eternal revenge. Which movie did you like more?

