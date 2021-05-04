🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was really looking forward for latest Mortal Kombat movie, but I have to say it left me disappointed. VFX and some fight scenes were cool, but overall in terms of story an screenplay, I like the old movie more. But at the end of the day, it all goes back to arcade, Shang Tsung's courtyard and Scorpion and Sub-Zero fighting their eternal revenge. Which movie did you like more?
Download the Blender scene file on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/posts/50845421
------------
If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)
------------
You can follow here 👇
→ Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel