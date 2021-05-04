Алена

English School - Web Design

Алена
Алена
  • Save
English School - Web Design website design website webdesign
Download color palette

Design a one-page website for learning foreign languages. The development of the design layout began from scratch according to a text assignment and ended with the packaging of the work for the portfolio.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Алена
Алена

More by Алена

View profile
    • Like