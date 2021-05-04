Muhammad Ilyas

elevated farmz concept 2 and pattern design

The brand identity was created for a cannabis brand which helped them make more customers and create a strong brand. let me know what you thinks of this minimal design. looking forward to hear from you as a fellow designer. thanks

