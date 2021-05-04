MAD - mobile view

Colours are spinning for Murate Art District 🔴🟢🔵

*We did not create MAD from scratch. We already knew the district taking care of contemporary art exhibitions and we wanted to enhance its naming, values and mission through a powerful visual and digital identity. Art like Mad is a strong payoff and a message we wanted to spread as we truly believe in the power of contemporary culture. As of now, MAD counts lots of exhibitions, meetings, performances and workshops.