Finezjo - Dashboard interactions ✨

Today I would like to share the revamped version of the Finezjo app dashboard and interactions of selected sections and components ✨

Animation prepared in AE.

Finezjo is an innovative, secure, and compliant with national regulations application created for physiotherapists. The application helps manage medical documentation and various work schedules for clinics as well as independent physiotherapists.

