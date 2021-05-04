Aloysius Patrimonio

Giant Sequoias in General Grant Trail and Grove WPA

Giant Sequoias in General Grant Trail and Grove WPA scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park giant redwood sequoia giant sequoias wpa
WPA Poster Art of giant sequoias growing in the General Grant Trail and Grove, a section of the greater Kings Canyon National Park located in California done in works project administration style.

