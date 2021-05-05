Tito’s Tacos Mascot Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When La Visual had their headquarters based in Culver City, we loved the local legend Tito’s Tacos. For Cinco De Mayo we designed a concept mascot for their brand. Tito’s has been around 1959 so we wanted to lean into distinctive vintage SoCal style. Let us know if you like the retro vibe and we might explore more of this concept. Happy Cinco De Mayo from La Visual!