Tito’s Tacos Mascot Concept

Tito’s Tacos Mascot Concept cinco de mayo design concept vector branding yellow red mexican taco mascot old cartoon illustration vintage cute cartoon identity brand identity brand
When La Visual had their headquarters based in Culver City, we loved the local legend Tito’s Tacos. For Cinco De Mayo we designed a concept mascot for their brand. Tito’s has been around 1959 so we wanted to lean into distinctive vintage SoCal style. Let us know if you like the retro vibe and we might explore more of this concept. Happy Cinco De Mayo from La Visual!

