Etrade Stock Trading Widget Concepts

Designed some quick iOS widgets for E*TRADE, which is my go-to platform for investing. I love redesigning user interface concepts for products I use daily, and that helps to improve my life.

I would love for E*TRADE to have some more view options for their widgets, such as a basic overview of your top stock choices, including the number of shares and how the stock is performing. Currently, they only allow viewing a single company stock for their widgets.

Enjoy :)