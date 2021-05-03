Etrade Stock Trading Widget Concepts

Trending designs to inspire you
Designed some quick iOS widgets for E*TRADE, which is my go-to platform for investing. I love redesigning user interface concepts for products I use daily, and that helps to improve my life.
I would love for E*TRADE to have some more view options for their widgets, such as a basic overview of your top stock choices, including the number of shares and how the stock is performing. Currently, they only allow viewing a single company stock for their widgets.
Enjoy :)