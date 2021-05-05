Radical Racers: BirdBox

Trending designs to inspire you
This one's for all the Early Birds out there trying to catch the elusive worm. In this corner we have racer number 2: BirdBox. Is he a bird, is he a box; who knows? Watch him wake up at 5am without even yawning once!
Tune in tomorrow to see the third and final mystery racer from the (totally fake) videogame Radical Racers!
