Radical Racers: BirdBox

This one's for all the Early Birds out there trying to catch the elusive worm. In this corner we have racer number 2: BirdBox. Is he a bird, is he a box; who knows? Watch him wake up at 5am without even yawning once! ⁠

⁠

Tune in tomorrow to see the third and final mystery racer from the (totally fake) videogame Radical Racers!

Check me out on instagram and etsy!