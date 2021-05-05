Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kelly Nichols

Radical Racers: BirdBox

Kelly Nichols
Kelly Nichols
Hire Me
  • Save
Radical Racers: BirdBox character design kartracing minimalistic vector art kawaii bright bird house line icon character graphic design illustration design vector simple graphic videogames creativity flat colorful
Download color palette

This one's for all the Early Birds out there trying to catch the elusive worm. In this corner we have racer number 2: BirdBox. Is he a bird, is he a box; who knows? Watch him wake up at 5am without even yawning once! ⁠

Tune in tomorrow to see the third and final mystery racer from the (totally fake) videogame Radical Racers!

Check me out on instagram and etsy!

671bf08b57e63fba337e0f74be774c90
Rebound of
Radical Racers
By Kelly Nichols
Kelly Nichols
Kelly Nichols
is a designer, illustrator, & sassafrass ☺
Hire Me

More by Kelly Nichols

View profile
    • Like