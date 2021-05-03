Athithan

Handmade Soap Poster

branding design illustration
This is my First project of My company designed by my self. I am the Personal Designer for the Company. I used Illustrator Software to build this Poster. Feedback's are welcomed.

Posted on May 3, 2021
