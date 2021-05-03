Daily Logo Challenge: Day 6

Ola, amigos! I hope everyone is safe and at home. I've taken the @dailylogochallenge . I'm late for today's post. Today, the topic for me was Coffee Shop. I chose the name, "The Roasted Bean" for the coffee shop. So, the text is is written using the font, "Girassol Regular" to give it an old denim look; we mostly see this in movies where the bikers gangs go for a cup of coffee, underneath is a coffee cup with a roasted coffee bean at the centre to signify its name.

