Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Information map

Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Information map colourful illustration illustrated map chernobyl prypyat exclusion zone nuclear disaster reactor nuclear power plant map tour dani maiz
Illustrated map showing the special sites within the restricted zone - the nuclear power plant, the ghost town of Prypyat and the DUGAradar among others - as well as information about the catastrophe itself and details about the current visiting possibilities.
- Purchase the map -> https://amzn.to/2Qrhklh
- Check the available tours -> https://www.tschernobyl-entdecken.de
