Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Information map

Illustrated map showing the special sites within the restricted zone - the nuclear power plant, the ghost town of Prypyat and the DUGAradar among others - as well as information about the catastrophe itself and details about the current visiting possibilities.
- Purchase the map -> https://amzn.to/2Qrhklh
- Check the available tours -> https://www.tschernobyl-entdecken.de
·····
Check my behance / domestika for the process, or my instagram for more illustrations!