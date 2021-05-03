Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Think Tank Turismo

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tourism sector had to join forces with a single objective in common, to discover how national and international trips will be made. Hence the Think Tank Turismo, a discussion group with experts who rethink the new normal.

Posted on May 3, 2021
