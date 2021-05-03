Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vanice Kappaz

Comfy up!

Vanice Kappaz
Vanice Kappaz
Hire Me
  • Save
Comfy up! webdesign design logo branding
Comfy up! webdesign design logo branding
Comfy up! webdesign design logo branding
Comfy up! webdesign design logo branding
Comfy up! webdesign design logo branding
Comfy up! webdesign design logo branding
Download color palette
  1. carimbo.jpg
  2. logo.png
  3. fachada.png
  4. cartao visita.png
  5. camiseta.png
  6. caixa.png

Comfy Up! is a brand of protective covers with anti-viral, anti-bacterial technology. The company creates masks and covers for airplane seats with a permanent protection effect. The fabric of its products was created with the latest technology blocking cross contamination.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Vanice Kappaz
Vanice Kappaz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vanice Kappaz

View profile
    • Like