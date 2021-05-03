Contentstack CMS Side Navigation Bar - Grid Guidelines

Trending designs to inspire you
In creating the redesigned navbar for Contentstack CMS, it was important that it could provide context to users such as notification badges and labels. It was also important, however, that the navbar could collapse to provide more screen real estate to users when they needed it. Came up with this solution (sidebar collapses automatically below a specified viewport width, and users can also click the collapse icon at the bottom of the navbar to manually hide/show the full navbar as needed), and created a visual spec to demonstrate the spacing and grid size of navbar elements.