The Potato Studio

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A small home grown design studio, based in Bengaluru and Pune, India.
We are a team of ardent designers exploring various creative disciplines which foster creativity and a beneficial change for the new-age.
Our expertise are in the field of User Experience, Interaction Design, Branding and Motion Design.
We are excited and all geared up for Dribbble Game :)