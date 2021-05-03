The Potato Studio

The Potato Studio

The Potato Studio
The Potato Studio
  • Save
The Potato Studio icon flat minimal design animation typography ui ux logo
The Potato Studio icon flat minimal design animation typography ui ux logo
The Potato Studio icon flat minimal design animation typography ui ux logo
The Potato Studio icon flat minimal design animation typography ui ux logo
Download color palette
  1. Shot.mp4
  2. Images.002.jpeg
  3. Images.003.jpeg
  4. Images.004.jpeg
  5. Images.001.jpeg

A small home grown design studio, based in Bengaluru and Pune, India.  

We are a team of ardent designers exploring various creative disciplines which foster creativity and a beneficial change for the new-age.

Our expertise are in the field of User Experience, Interaction Design, Branding and Motion Design.

We are excited and all geared up for Dribbble Game :)

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
The Potato Studio
The Potato Studio
Everything Design

More by The Potato Studio

View profile
    • Like